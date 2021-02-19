2:45PM Friday: Hard Freeze Warning in forecast for some tonight! Warming up Saturday!

Yet another cold day today after a record-setting forecast for Lundi Gras into Mardi Gras! We have one more night of freezing conditions, then the warm up finally returns!

Anticipate an incredibly clear sky all night tonight as temperatures plummet again in both Northshore and Southshore locations.



Our local National Weather Service is issuing Hard Freeze Warnings until Saturday at 10AM based off of frigid overnight temperatures across a select few northern parishes only.

A Hard Freeze Warning is issued north of Lake Ponchartrain in areas needing to protect all four Ps: people, pets, plants, pipes! Anytime lows fall below 28 degrees for several hours at a time, property or vegetation can become damaged, so be intentional in wrapping any exposed outdoor elements.

Good news: Precipitation on roadways will no longer be an issue, plus sunshine returns again Saturday, meaning at that point, it will feel warmer outside! The 70s are even in our forecast for next week! Hang in there, New Orleans!

