2:30PM Wednesday: Storms on the way tonight

A line of storms will be moving through the area late tonight and Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat but there will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms.

Most of our area is under a level 1 threat with a slightly higher outlook to the northwest up I-55. The main issue with this line will be the chance for gusty winds and hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

These storms will end by mid-morning Thursday and we will see a break in the rain chances. However scattered showers come back Friday with another widespread threat of heavy rain by Saturday morning.