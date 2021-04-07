2:30PM Wednesday: Storms on the way tonight

Weather

A line of storms will be moving through the area late tonight and Thursday morning. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threat but there will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms.

Most of our area is under a level 1 threat with a slightly higher outlook to the northwest up I-55. The main issue with this line will be the chance for gusty winds and hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

These storms will end by mid-morning Thursday and we will see a break in the rain chances. However scattered showers come back Friday with another widespread threat of heavy rain by Saturday morning.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 80° 68°

Thursday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 83° 71°

Friday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 83° 72°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 78° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
PM Showers
PM Showers 41% 79° 66°

Tuesday

76° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
71°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
71°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
70°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

69°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
69°

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
71°

74°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
74°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

80°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
80°

Interactive Radar

