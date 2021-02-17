2:30PM Wednesday: Severe weather in forecast for tonight!

This is just the winter that keeps on giving! Earlier today, northern Louisiana was dealing with freezing rain in the region yet again.

Here, locally, most spots across WGNO’s viewing area are within a “warm sector” of that next approaching storm, hence, we’re monitoring severe weather potential late today to early tonight.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be becoming problematic. Timeframe will be between 5PM-9PM from west to east.

The key lacking ingredient in severe weather components is an instability in our atmosphere (heat & humidity) as temperatures will only rebound into the upper 50s, near 60 across New Orleans.

Behind the severe risk, much colder air will return again in these next few days. Expecting another moderate to hard freeze north of the lake Thursday night plus Friday night, so some additional preparations remain necessary.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 41°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 59° 41°

Thursday

47° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 47° 33°

Friday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 33°

Saturday

55° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 55° 45°

Sunday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 66° 54°

Monday

59° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 59° 43°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 62° 48°

Hourly Forecast

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
54°

55°

5 PM
Showers
54%
55°

57°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
57°

57°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
57°

57°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
57°

48°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
48°

47°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
47°

46°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
46°

46°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
46°

45°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
45°

45°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
45°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
45°

45°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
44°

43°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
43°

42°

8 AM
Few Showers
34%
42°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
40°

40°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
40°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
42°

43°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
43°

44°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
44°

44°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
44°

