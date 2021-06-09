2:30PM Wednesday: Rain ending around sunset

Weather

Rain and storms around the area this afternoon is providing localized relief from the heat but it still feels hot and humid. Today will be the highest rain chance that we see through Saturday.

Expect lightning and locally heavy downpours with the stronger cells. They will not be moving much so some minor street flooding will be possible with the heavier activity.

Rain will be tapering off around sunset as we lose the instability of the daytime heating. We will stay warm and muggy overnight. After that rain chances are very low Thursday through Saturday, then return some by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s for highs over the next few days.

Wednesday

87° / 76°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 87° 76°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 78°

Sunday

90° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 90° 78°

Monday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 89° 77°

