2:30PM Wednesday: Nice forecast for the next few days!

Happy Wednesday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Thursday, there’s the chance for less clouds and an increase in sunshine as your week continues. Rain chances will be tough to come by until Saturday. Though rain chances look impressive this weekend, we dry out by Memorial Day itself. Until then, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. That overall flood threat has now diminished as wind calmed, then water levels subsided.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!