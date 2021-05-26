2:30PM Wednesday: Nice forecast for the next few days!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Wednesday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Thursday, there’s the chance for less clouds and an increase in sunshine as your week continues. Rain chances will be tough to come by until Saturday. Though rain chances look impressive this weekend, we dry out by Memorial Day itself. Until then, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. That overall flood threat has now diminished as wind calmed, then water levels subsided.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 85° 72°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 88° 72°

Friday

87° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 87° 74°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 82° 70°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 83° 71°

Monday

85° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 85° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 85° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

8 PM
Clear
2%
81°

79°

9 PM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
7%
76°

76°

1 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
8%
75°

75°

3 AM
Clear
8%
75°

74°

4 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
8%
73°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
75°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
5%
81°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News