3:00PM Weather: Winter Storm Warning and Watch in effect for portions of Louisiana!

It has been a cold and gloomy start to today across Southeast Louisiana, but this is only the beginning given our forecast for Lundi Gras into Mardi Gras.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued across portions of northern Louisiana shaded in pink, including Shreveport and Monroe, north of Alexandria. A Winter Storm Watch is issued west of WGNO’s viewing area south of Alexandria, as shaded blue, throughout Lake Charles and Baton Rouge.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi should anticipate an impressive cold air mass moving through with precipitation on radar.

Before this arctic plunge arrives, rain will be becoming freezing rain in parts of the area and could very well create dangerous conditions across roadways. Power outages are a concern, too.

Right now, icy conditions look to stay out of WGNO’s viewing area, however, parishes farther north and west like Washington, Tangipahoa, and down through Baton Rouge to maybe Houma could see accumulations. West of that line, there’s the chance for even higher accumulations.

The forecast model is projecting around a quarter inch of ice from Kentwood to Baton Rouge. If this is what verifies, travel conditions would be extremely dangerous on roadways, especially any bridges or overpasses. Plan to stay inside and off of the roads by Monday evening in these areas.

Rain will be ahead of the cold air mass. Once the rain moves, cold air filters in, which could lead to even further issues with precipitation on roads freezing, making highways slick. There is a chance temperatures drop down into teens and low 20s overnight throughout portions of Southeast Louisiana. Much of WGNO’s viewing area could see a hard freeze. This means you must not only think about the 3 P’s but also number four: pipes! Protect pipes, plants, pets, and, of course, people.

Preparing sooner than later will be best to avoid a problem unfolding with bursting pipes. Run your facet at a slow drip no wider than a pencil’s width as precaution on any freezing pipes. Wrapping your pipes may be necessary across Northshore locations, as well.

