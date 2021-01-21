2:30PM Weather: Cozy forecast for your Friday with an increasing rain threat!

New Orleans’ forecast for early Friday morning includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Today we were dealing with above normal, Spring-like temperatures, but chillier air comes back to town by your weekend.

By late Thursday afternoon, rain chances will start to increase in parishes north of I-10/I-12.

On radar, expect our storm threat at daybreak. Right now, no severe elements are area-wide concerns.

This is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 4) for localized heavy rainfall across Northshore locations.

Anticipate an overall precipitation total between one and two inches beyond Lake Pontchartrain into south Mississippi.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the cooler air filters through. At that point, highs reach upper 50s – low 60s!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 63°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 73° 63°

Friday

67° / 55°
Rain
Rain 85% 67° 55°

Saturday

61° / 58°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 61° 58°

Sunday

73° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 73° 66°

Monday

73° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 73° 58°

Tuesday

68° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 68° 61°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 72° 56°

Humidity

