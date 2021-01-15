2:30PM Weather! Breesy forecast for Black and Gold Friday!

It was another below average day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper after this morning’s front cleared our area, ending showers! Nonetheless, look at that 24 hour temperature change around 10 degrees nearly everywhere!

Saturday, anticipate a chilly start with 30-40 degree lows north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.



Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should continue reaching just above 60! Sunshine will be the theme until increasing clouds return mid-week.

Frost remains possible Saturday morning, so remember all 3 Ps: people, pets, plants but fortunately, for these next 48 hours, pipes won’t face any problems!



Another low pressure system arrives Wednesday, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, sunshine remains the theme here locally!

Just an incredible forecast for Sunday’s Divisional Playoff Game if you are interested in any outdoor activities surrounding kickoff!



