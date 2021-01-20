2:30PM Weather: 70s in January? This is Louisiana!

Another beautiful day today across southeast Louisiana, and we are a bit cooler than yesterday nearly everywhere!

Sunshine remains the theme until Thursday, when several clouds return. We had front number one coming to town by today. Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Both sides of Lake Pontchartrain wake up tomorrow to 50s! Highs reach upper 60s – low 70s tomorrow afternoon after lunch.

Another cold front then arrives late week, hence precipitation chances go up greatly at that point.

This is going to allow for forecast conditions by your upcoming week to be beautiful once more with above normal temperatures.

New Orleans’ outlook Friday includes rain in front of yet another low pressure system. Anticipate a low end, if any, severe weather threat as few thunderstorms look probable. This is something we’ll be watching closely for forecast details potentially changing as far as timing, intensity, etcetera!

Keep up, updates will be accessible online on WGNO.com and through our WGNO Weather App! Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through our week!

