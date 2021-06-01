2:30PM Tuesday: Summer-like pattern in the forecast for June’s start!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and clouds!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up this sunshine while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

