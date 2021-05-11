2:30PM Tuesday: Severe risk in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday

Later tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for additional storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for all of WGNO’s viewing area until mid-week.

After a busy start to today, all flood watches have been extended through Wednesday afternoon after lunch. Still, the primary concern through late Tuesday will be heavy rain in already saturated locations, which could lead to localized street flooding once again in Jefferson, Orleans, or Northshore locations.

Gusty winds are a concern, as well. Stormier patterns stick around through mid-week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Finally, our forecast for the weekend is going to be beautiful with sunshine and dry conditions.

