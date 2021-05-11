2:30PM Tuesday: Severe risk in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday

Later tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for additional storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for all of WGNO’s viewing area until mid-week.

After a busy start to today, all flood watches have been extended through Wednesday afternoon after lunch. Still, the primary concern through late Tuesday will be heavy rain in already saturated locations, which could lead to localized street flooding once again in Jefferson, Orleans, or Northshore locations.

Gusty winds are a concern, as well. Stormier patterns stick around through mid-week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Finally, our forecast for the weekend is going to be beautiful with sunshine and dry conditions.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 80° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 78° 66°

Thursday

75° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 75° 63°

Friday

77° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 66°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 80° 68°

Sunday

83° / 73°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 83° 73°

Monday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 81° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
75°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

79°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
79°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
78°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
77°

76°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

75°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

72°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
72°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
73°

75°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

74°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

