2:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances on the way down, temperatures heating up!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and a few clouds!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s or 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of the lake!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, we could see additional spotty rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% through your upcoming weekend. Our forecast for Thursday unil Saturday will be better, though!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure in the Carribean Sea between Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep an eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these “cooler” temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 92° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 88° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 77°

Friday

89° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 89° 76°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 91° 78°

Sunday

89° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 89° 77°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
85°

85°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
85°

85°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
86°

