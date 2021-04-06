2:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances going up this week

A series of upper level disturbances will bring a more unsettled weather pattern mid week into the weekend. We will have to monitor the potential for localized heavy rainfall & several days of severe weather risks.

The first system looks to arrive late Wednesday-Wednesday night-into Thursday morning. There is a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Main risk of gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

Forecast guidance indicates highest rain chances after midnight into early Thursday morning. Scattered storms possible Thursday afternoon.

The second series of storm systems looks to arrive Friday-Saturday. Timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but several rounds of storms appear possible.

It doesn’t look like a complete washout of a weekend, but scattered storms look likely Friday with higher rain chances Friday night-Saturday morning.

In addition, there will be the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, & localized heavy rainfall.

3-5″ of rainfall appears likely between Wednesday-Saturday.

Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 80° 68°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 79° 68°

Friday

80° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 80° 70°

Saturday

76° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 76° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 67°

Monday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
3%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
6%
69°

69°

12 AM
Clear
7%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
7%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
8%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
68°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
72°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
78°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
78°

Interactive Radar

