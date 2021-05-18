2:30PM Tuesday: More rain on the way through Wednesday

Later tonight to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe tomorrow. All of this is primarily west of WGNO’s viewing area with higher level risks throughout central Louisiana.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through noon on Wednesday as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Neutral parking restrictions have been lifted through 6PM Tuesday, so move vehicles off of streets if possible to avoid rising water.

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect similar conditions to last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Through our upcoming weekend, we continue to see decreasing humidity and rain chances. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Regardless, since the stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 80° 72°

Wednesday

77° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 77° 74°

Thursday

78° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 78° 74°

Friday

80° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 73°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 82° 70°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 70°

Monday

88° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 88° 71°

Hourly Forecast

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
74°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
74°

74°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
74°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
77°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
73°

74°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
74°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
75°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
76°

