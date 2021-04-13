2:30PM Tuesday: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Jefferson and St. Charles!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Jefferson Parish until 3:45PM Tuesday afternoon while heavy rain in the area continues.

Also, a Flash Flood Warning is issued for St. Charles Parish until 3:30PM Tuesday. Please stay off of the roads if possible. Do not drive into standing water and remember the saying “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

There are area-wide Severe Thunderstorms moving in, as well, so remain inside in order to avoid hail or gusty winds. Over 9,000 Jefferson Parish residents are without power as of now.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 67°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 100% 70° 67°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 76° 68°

Thursday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 74° 62°

Friday

70° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 70° 67°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 74° 59°

Sunday

69° / 59°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 69° 59°

Monday

72° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 72° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
97%
68°

67°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
67°

66°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
66°

70°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
75%
70°

70°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
70°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
70°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
70°

69°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

71°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
71°

71°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
72°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
75°

