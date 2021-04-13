2:30PM Tuesday: Flash Flood Warning in effect for Jefferson and St. Charles!

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Jefferson Parish until 3:45PM Tuesday afternoon while heavy rain in the area continues.

Also, a Flash Flood Warning is issued for St. Charles Parish until 3:30PM Tuesday. Please stay off of the roads if possible. Do not drive into standing water and remember the saying “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

There are area-wide Severe Thunderstorms moving in, as well, so remain inside in order to avoid hail or gusty winds. Over 9,000 Jefferson Parish residents are without power as of now.

