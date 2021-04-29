2:30PM Thursday: Warm afternoon but changes tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are in the middle of another warm afternoon around the area. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s and will stay warm through tonight with lows once again in the 70s.

Some changes move in tomorrow though as a little front gets draped over the area. This will lead to more cloud cover and the chance for some rain.

Right now the showers look hit or miss by the afternoon and the evening. However some storms with locally heavy downpours could occur.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down some through the day on Friday. Look for low 80s through the day.

Right now Saturday still looks mostly dry with rain chances going back up for the day on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 88° 72°

Friday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 82° 71°

Saturday

80° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 80° 72°

Sunday

81° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 81° 75°

Monday

86° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 76°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 84° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
83°

80°

8 PM
Clear
2%
80°

78°

9 PM
Clear
4%
78°

78°

10 PM
Clear
7%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
74°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News