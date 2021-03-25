2:30PM Thursday: Scattered storms continuing

Spotty showers and storms are continuing this afternoon especially along and north of I-10. These will be moving quickly to the northeast so the threat of flooding is very small.

So far we have not seen any severe weather in our area, but the slight chance remains if these storms intensify.

Mainly we will see brief heavy rain and lightning along with some gusty winds.

For the most part the evening will be warm and breezy here across the area.

Look for drier conditions on Friday after the front moves through. Rain chances will be tapering off later this evening and tonight.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 76° 66°

Friday

79° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 79° 71°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 83° 71°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 78° 61°

Monday

69° / 64°
Showers
Showers 36% 69° 64°

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Showers
Showers 35% 77° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
76°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
74°

74°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
70°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
70°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
69°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
68°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
67°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
75°

76°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

