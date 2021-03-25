2:30PM Thursday: Scattered storms continuing

Spotty showers and storms are continuing this afternoon especially along and north of I-10. These will be moving quickly to the northeast so the threat of flooding is very small.

So far we have not seen any severe weather in our area, but the slight chance remains if these storms intensify.

Mainly we will see brief heavy rain and lightning along with some gusty winds.

For the most part the evening will be warm and breezy here across the area.

Look for drier conditions on Friday after the front moves through. Rain chances will be tapering off later this evening and tonight.

