2:30PM Thursday: Rain finally done for now

We are finally getting a few solid hours with no rain to try and relieve some of the flooding issues around the area. Right now it does not look like we will be seeing any more rain through the day. In fact, clouds are thinning on the visible satellite behind the batch of storms in the Gulf and we may even see a little sun this afternoon, especially in the northern areas.

After that we will look for more downpours to move through during the day on Friday. However these look to be a bit more scattered in nature instead of these large solid lines of the past few days.

Each batch that moves through though will still be capable of very heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding. However most likely it will not be as persistent as what we have seen recently.

Rain chances will continue to go down over the weekend as temperatures remain a few degrees below normal.