2:30PM Thursday: Quiet for now but more storms ahead

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A beautiful afternoon for your Thursday behind the storms that moved through last night. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and will stay there through the day. Look for a pleasant night tonight as well.

However another round of rain and storms will be moving into the area to start the weekend.

Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturewdsxx.jpg

The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capturewdasaz.jpg

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornado, & localized heavy rainfall.

2-3+” of rainfall appears likely between Friday-Saturday. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 83° 70°

Friday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 83° 72°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 79° 63°

Sunday

79° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 64°

Monday

77° / 68°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 77° 68°

Tuesday

75° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 75° 69°

Wednesday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
78°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
72°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
73°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News