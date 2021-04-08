2:30PM Thursday: Quiet for now but more storms ahead

A beautiful afternoon for your Thursday behind the storms that moved through last night. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and will stay there through the day. Look for a pleasant night tonight as well.

However another round of rain and storms will be moving into the area to start the weekend.



Round 2: Arrives late week with scattered hit/miss storms Friday with a few locally heavy. More robust activity possible Friday night-Saturday morning-mid day.

The timeframe & coverage of rain still looks a little unclear, but forecast models indicating drier air arriving by Saturday afternoon!

Primary risks of gusty winds, large hail, isolated tornado, & localized heavy rainfall.

2-3+” of rainfall appears likely between Friday-Saturday. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more fine tuned.