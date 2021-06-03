2:30PM Thursday: On and off rain chances into the weekend!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity, clouds, and a few showers!

Wind speeds are in the double digits, as well across much of the area!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Thursday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our week progresses… At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Saturday, though, looks better with only about a 30% chance!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 82° 74°

Friday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 81° 74°

Saturday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 74°

Sunday

80° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 80° 76°

Monday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 83° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 84° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
79°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
69%
79°

78°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
78%
78°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
22%
76°

75°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

7 AM
Few Showers
34%
75°

75°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

77°

9 AM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
81°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

Interactive Radar

