2:30PM Thursday: More pleasant conditions by Sunday

More pleasant conditions by Sunday

Temperatures will once again climb near to near 90 on Thursday afternoon. The airport actually did get to 90 on Wednesday so no reason to think that wouldn’t happen again today. Expect plenty of sun with just a spotty shower possible by the afternoon with daytime heating.

The best chance of showers looks to be along and south of I-10 today. Better rain chances however will move in over the next couple of days.

On Friday it looks like a cold front will start moving in to the northern areas by the afternoon. This will trigger showers and storms that will be moving through the area into Saturday. It looks like the front pushes south by Saturday evening.

At that point rain chances will come to an end and we should see a rare shot of lower humidity for the end of May. Right now it looks like very pleasant conditions on Sunday and Memorial Day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 72°

Friday

89° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 89° 72°

Saturday

84° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 84° 69°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 82° 70°

Monday

85° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 85° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 87° 74°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 74°

Hourly Forecast

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
4%
76°

76°

1 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

2 AM
Clear
7%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
8%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

