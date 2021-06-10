2:30PM Thursday: Mainly dry into the weekend

Rain chances will continue to be small over the next day or two as we go into the start of the weekend. Expect just a handful of spotty showers in the afternoon. These will be very isolated though and won’t provide any relief from the heat unless you are right underneath them.
More of the same on the way over the next couple of days. Look for highs of 90-92 each day through the weekend with overnight lows in the 70s. Not expecting much rain through Saturday.
By Sunday we will see a bit better chance of showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours. That will cool things down a little for later in the day.