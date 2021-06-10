2:30PM Thursday: Mainly dry into the weekend

Rain chances will continue to be small over the next day or two as we go into the start of the weekend. Expect just a handful of spotty showers in the afternoon. These will be very isolated though and won’t provide any relief from the heat unless you are right underneath them.

More of the same on the way over the next couple of days. Look for highs of 90-92 each day through the weekend with overnight lows in the 70s. Not expecting much rain through Saturday.

By Sunday we will see a bit better chance of showers and storms popping up in the afternoon hours. That will cool things down a little for later in the day.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 92° 77°

Friday

90° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 76°

Saturday

93° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 93° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

83°

9 PM
Clear
22%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
3%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
7%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
79°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
78°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
85°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
88°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
89°

