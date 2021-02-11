2:30PM Thursday: Heavy rain moving east as cold front moves in

Heaviest rain Thursday afternoon is pushing east of the immediate New Orleans area through Plaquemines and St. Bernard. However there are still areas of rain with locally heavy downpours behind this larger batch and that trend will continue through early evening.

After that activity should taper off heading in to tonight.

The cold front is currently moving in to the area.

Temperatures are still in the mid 70s ahead of the front but only in the upper 40s and low 50s behind it. While we do cool down over the next couple of days the coldest air will stay farther to the west. So overall temperatures will remain just slightly below normal for Friday and Saturday afternoons with upper 50s to low 60s.

Look for lows in the mid to upper 40s tonight and Friday morning.

After that another round of rain looks to move through the area late tonight and early Friday. The Futurecast shows this during the Friday morning commute.

After that wave moves through a few showers will still be possible through Friday night and early Saturday but in general rain chances will be much lower through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

65° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 65° 51°

Friday

54° / 48°
Rain
Rain 72% 54° 48°

Saturday

51° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 52% 51° 41°

Sunday

49° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 55% 49° 41°

Monday

50° / 28°
Rain
Rain 75% 50° 28°

Tuesday

45° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 45° 39°

Wednesday

59° / 50°
Showers
Showers 60% 59° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
64°

64°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
63°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
13%
62°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

10 PM
Showers
36%
61°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
59°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
58°

57°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
57°

56°

3 AM
Showers
54%
56°

55°

4 AM
Showers
54%
55°

55°

5 AM
Light Rain
61%
55°

55°

6 AM
Rain
72%
55°

53°

7 AM
Rain
72%
53°

52°

8 AM
Rain
64%
52°

51°

9 AM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

10 AM
Showers
54%
51°

51°

11 AM
Showers
38%
51°

51°

12 PM
Showers
51%
51°

52°

1 PM
Showers
42%
52°

52°

2 PM
Showers
36%
52°

Interactive Radar

