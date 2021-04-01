2:30PM Thursday: Chilly night on the way

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are mostly in the low 60s Thursday afternoon as cool air filters in behind the front from yesterday afternoon. Winds are in the 15-20 range as well with plenty of sun.

The main story the next couple of days will be temperatures. Overnight lows will be quite chilly tonight and Friday morning. Look for mid to upper 30s on the north shore.

These numbers could drop a bit more if the wind calms down more. Clear skies and dry air will be in place. However it looks like the breeze may hold them up just a bit. We could see a cooler night Friday night with less wind.

On the south shore expect widespread 40s.

Look for another sunny and cool day on Friday with the low 60s before we start to warm near 70 over the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

64° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 46°

Friday

63° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 50°

Saturday

71° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 71° 58°

Sunday

73° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 73° 58°

Monday

76° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 63°

Tuesday

76° / 67°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 76° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

