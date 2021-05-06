2:30PM Thursday: Beautiful weather out there!

It is so nice outside today thanks to the low humidity in the area. That low humidity sticks around for the next couple of days. Here’s the sunny details:

After a string of stormy days, the weather couldn’t be nicer into Mother’s Day Weekend.

Low humidity, lots of sunshine, and high temperatures near average in the low 80s Thursday-Saturday.

Lows in the mid 50s on the Northshore, low-mid 60s on the Southshore.

Rain chances will remain slim on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Only a slim 20% chance for a spotty shower Sunday afternoon.

Higher rain chances on the way into the early to middle part of next week. Details on timing will be ironed out as we get closer to next week.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 65°

Friday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 81° 65°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 84° 70°

Sunday

84° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 84° 75°

Monday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 86° 75°

Tuesday

85° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 85° 73°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 82° 70°

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

11 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
2%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
4%
66°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
67°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

