2:30PM Sunday: Rain chances in the forecast for upcoming week!

Happy Sunday as a stunning day today continues across southeast Louisiana. Indeed, the luckiest forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend!

It’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with minimal clouds and sunshine. Highs by your afternoon after lunch reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. We should be slightly warmer than 24 hours ago since temperatures remain in 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, more clouds return as the theme continues being warmth. A pattern change will be beginning shortly as rain chances return each and every afternoon on radar.

This week, we must keep an eye on the forecast for Wednesday as severe weather becomes a possibility. Maybe not the luckiest forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day, itself. Of course this is something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 78° 68°

Monday

80° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 38% 80° 69°

Tuesday

80° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 80° 70°

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 79° 60°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 72° 52°

Friday

66° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 66° 51°

Saturday

66° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 66° 52°

