2:30PM Sunday: Gorgeous forecast for the week ahead!

Happy Sunday! The forecast for our weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news today to enjoy outdoor brunch or an incredible afternoon! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after a crazy past week of weather!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect totally 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tomorrow to early Monday, there’s the chance for additional clouds then an increase in sunshine as your week progresses. Rain chances will be tough to come by, so we can finally dry out after this unusually rainy Spring!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees! It’s starting to feel like Summer across New Orleans!

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.