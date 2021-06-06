2:30PM Sunday: Flash Flood threat until tonight!

This afternoon to tonight around 7PM, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for much of southern Louisiana.

All of this is within our WGNO viewing area with higher level risks throughout central Louisiana and into Mississippi.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through late Sunday as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes as well as Pike and Walthall counties until 3PM!

Remember, turn around, don’t drown if you encounter standing puddles of water and maintain caution on the roads!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM.