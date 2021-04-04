2:30PM Sunday: Eggceptional forecast for Easter Sunday!

Happy Easter Sunday! Overall, this is a gorgeous forecast for the holiday across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with additional clouds and cooler highs, too, to make it feel ever colder. Temperatures are a bit warmer today across the state.

Now, it’s tough to stay inside in these gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 70s area-wide. Just a perfect forecast for any outdoor weekend festivies including crawfish boils or egg hunts.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be a bit more winter-like than anything with temperatures falling into the 40s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 50s south!

Monday, some clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. We’ll see an increase in rain chances on Tuesday as highs begin climbing toward 80 degree marks by mid week.

