2:30PM Sunday: Couldn’t ask for a prettier Sunday!

Happy Sunday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nearly perfect with low humidity and wall to wall sunshine!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 50s on the Northshore but 60s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Monday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds but Memorial Day, itself, will be beautiful, too. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, an isolated afternoon shower or two cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s with June’s arrival a couple short days away. Enjoy your long weekend, the ‘unofficial start of Summer.’

