2:30PM Sunday: Cooler air in the forecast for tonight!

Rain in the area has mostly ended after a cold front moved through earlier this afternoon on radar.

Highs by your afternoon after lunch reached the lower area-wide, but temperatures will be beginning to fall now. Anticipate an overall pleasant, chilly night tonight. Temperatures remain in 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in your Monday outlook late. This is because today’s cold front lifts north as a warm front.

Another returns mid-week, so the storms will ramp up again in these next few days. We have spring-like patterns sticking around with the forecast for Easter weekend looking much quieter.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 55°

Monday

70° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 70° 61°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 81° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 81° 50°

Thursday

64° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 48°

Friday

62° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 53°

Saturday

67° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 67° 58°

Humidity

