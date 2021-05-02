2:30PM Sunday: Break in rain this afternoon, flood watch through late tonight!

After a very active start to today across WGNO’s viewing area, storms have temporarily ended here, locally.

Keep your umbrella close as on and off showers could still be the theme by late afternoon.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, with 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 70s south!

Flash Flood Watch is issued, still, until late Sunday as 1-3 inches in rainfall will likely accompany more Central Louisiana thunderstorms heading east.

Anticipate an increase in rain chances through early tonight, especially north. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) nearly state-wide, then expanding it east.

Aside from any potential flash flooding, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes again. Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tomorrow during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 78° 75°

Monday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 86° 72°

Wednesday

78° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 78° 68°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 82° 68°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 82° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
78°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

76°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
76°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
76°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

