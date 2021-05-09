2:30PM Sunday: Beautiful forecast for celebrating Mother’s Day but storms on the way!

The forecast for Mother’s Day weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news today to celebrate mom! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after afternoon storms these past few Sundays.

Late tonight to early Monday around midnight, there’s the chance for storms north, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for much of western Louisiana.

All of this is primarily Northshore concentrated with higher level risks throughout central Mississippi and Louisiana than across a majority of WGNO’s viewing area.

Stormier weather sticks around tonight to late week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 84° 73°

Monday

85° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 85° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 84° 72°

Wednesday

78° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 78° 68°

Thursday

76° / 66°
Showers
Showers 49% 76° 66°

Friday

78° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 19% 78° 67°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
79°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
78°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
77°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
74°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
76°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
78°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
80°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
80°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

Interactive Radar

