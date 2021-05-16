2:30PM Sunday: Beautiful day today, rain chances all week!

Happy Sunday! The forecast for our weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news today to enjoy outdoor activities! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after a crazy past week of weather, plus more will be on its way!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect warmer conditions than last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tomorrow to early Monday, there’s the chance for additional clouds then an increase in rain chances plus humidity as your week progresses. Right now, Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Enjoy this sunshine while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available all night tonight. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 72°

Monday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 80° 74°

Tuesday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 80° 74°

Wednesday

83° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 83° 75°

Thursday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 81° 75°

Friday

81° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 81° 75°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
75°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
74°

74°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

76°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

