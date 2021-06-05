2:30PM Saturday: Lighter rain through the evening

The rain across the area is breaking up some Saturday afternoon as the heaviest batch moves east of the area. This trend will likely continue through the rest of the evening. Look for off and on light rain over the next several hours but overall nothing heavy.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover. More rain chances return on Sunday in a similar fashion with waves of rain that could include some heavy downpours.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday but any issues will likely be very localized. High rain chances continue into early in the week. Temperatures will also stay below normal during the day through that time.

Saturday

75° / 74°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 86% 75° 74°

Sunday

81° / 76°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 98% 81° 76°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 85° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 77°

Thursday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 84° 76°

Friday

87° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 76°

74°

3 PM
Few Showers
37%
74°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
74°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

76°

11 PM
Showers
45%
76°

76°

12 AM
Showers
53%
76°

76°

1 AM
Showers
56%
76°

76°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
76°

77°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
77°

75°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
75°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
75°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
75°

77°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
77°

76°

9 AM
Rain
98%
76°

77°

10 AM
Rain
97%
77°

77°

11 AM
Rain
89%
77°

77°

12 PM
Rain
88%
77°

80°

1 PM
Rain
82%
80°

79°

2 PM
Rain
85%
79°

