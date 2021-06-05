2:30PM Saturday: Lighter rain through the evening

The rain across the area is breaking up some Saturday afternoon as the heaviest batch moves east of the area. This trend will likely continue through the rest of the evening. Look for off and on light rain over the next several hours but overall nothing heavy.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover. More rain chances return on Sunday in a similar fashion with waves of rain that could include some heavy downpours.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Sunday but any issues will likely be very localized. High rain chances continue into early in the week. Temperatures will also stay below normal during the day through that time.