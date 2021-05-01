2:30PM Saturday: Dry forecast for Derby Day, severe potential Sunday!

Once again, this is a nice, quiet forecast for your Saturday across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself, on Derby Day!

Yesterday, we were dealing with slightly warmer outlooks, especially in comparison on last week. Tough to stay inside in these dry conditions with sunshine plus clouds. Highs by your afternoon after lunch are reaching the 80s area-wide.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well with 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 70s south!

Sunday afternoon, storms return and there’s the growing possibility of severe weather. Anticipate an increase in rain chances by late morning, especially north. These stick around through late evening with improvements by Sunday night! Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) nearly state-wide, then expanding it east.

Right now, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes. Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 79° 72°

Sunday

81° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 81° 74°

Monday

86° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 87° 74°

Wednesday

77° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 77° 69°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Friday

81° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 81° 66°

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

74°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
74°

74°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
76°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
78°

78°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
78°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
79°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
80°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
80°

