2:30PM Saturday: Clouds and rain chances today, sunny tomorrow!

Happy Saturday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s nice weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the lower 80s given the cloud deck overhead. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

This evening to tonight, there’s the chance for an increase in rain chances as your weekend progresses. Though rain chances look scattered at best, we dry out by Memorial Day itself. Until then, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely, especially near the coast.

Enjoy this “cooler” day while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the entire long weekend. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!