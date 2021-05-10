2:30PM Monday: Severe weather potential in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Later tomorrow to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for all of WGNO’s viewing area until mid-week.

After a long night and busy start to today, all flood watches have been cancelled. Still, the primary concern through late Tuesday will be heavy rain in already saturated locations, which could lead to localized street flooding once again in Jefferson, Orleans, or Northshore locations.

Gusty winds are a concern, as well. Stormier patterns stick around through mid-week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

