2:30PM Monday: Severe weather potential in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Later tomorrow to early Wednesday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for all of WGNO’s viewing area until mid-week.

After a long night and busy start to today, all flood watches have been cancelled. Still, the primary concern through late Tuesday will be heavy rain in already saturated locations, which could lead to localized street flooding once again in Jefferson, Orleans, or Northshore locations.

Gusty winds are a concern, as well. Stormier patterns stick around through mid-week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 77° 74°

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 84° 73°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 76° 68°

Thursday

74° / 65°
Showers
Showers 50% 74° 65°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 67°

Saturday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 69°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
71°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
74°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
77°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
79°

81°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

