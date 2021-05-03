2:30PM Monday: Severe risk in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a very active start and end to yesterday across WGNO’s viewing area, storms have moved east before they return again in our upcoming week. Anticipate an overall dry, pleasant night tonight, with 60s-70s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 70s south!

Keep your umbrella close as on and off showers will be the themes by Monday through Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watch was cancelled early yesterday as 1-3 inches in rainfall did not overwhelm drainage systems, but more heavy rainfall risks will become an issue again Tuesday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) or Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) north but Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) south.

Aside from any potential flash flooding, gusty winds and hail potential are the primary concerns with an isolated tornado risk being tough to rule out entirely once more late Tuesday.

Have ways to receive warning information in case a severe thunderstorm or tornado organizes again.

Keep up, updates remain avaialable online on WGNO.com and tomorrow during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 78°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 84° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 72°

Wednesday

77° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 77° 68°

Thursday

82° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 41% 82° 65°

Friday

83° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 83° 68°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 84° 74°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News