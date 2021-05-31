2:30PM Monday: Rain chances on the way after a dry Memorial Day!

Happy Monday Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nearly perfect with low humidity and wall to wall sunshine!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Tuesday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, scattered afternoon showers cannot be ruled out with each presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s with June’s arrival a day away. Enjoy the rest of your long weekend and ‘unofficial start of Summer.’

Soak up this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 72°
Fair
Fair 0% 84° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 86° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 84° 75°

Thursday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 82° 74°

Friday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 84° 74°

Saturday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 82° 74°

Sunday

81° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 81° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
85°

