2:30PM Monday: Nice and dry forecast for the week ahead!

Happy Monday! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect totally 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Tuesday, again, there’s the chance for less clouds and an increase in sunshine as your week progresses. Rain chances will be tough to come by, so we can finally dry out after this unusually rainy Spring!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. Mid-week, we should finally see that overall threat diminish as wind calms plus water levels subside.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today.