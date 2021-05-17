2:30PM Monday: Heavy rain continues this afternoon to tonight across Louisiana!

It has been a very active Monday to our west as heavy rain in portions of Louisiana has resulted in extreme flash flooding throughout Lake Charles. Here, locally, on and off showers are the theme, but heavier rain will continue pushing east this afternoon to tonight.

Right now, there is no Flash Flood Watch in effect for our area, but heavy downpours will stick around for much of the week. Expect a similar pattern Tuesday.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect similar conditions to last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Through our upcoming weekend, we continue to see increasing humidity and rain chances. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Regardless, since the stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Grab that rain gear before heading out and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available online on WGNO.com and tonight during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Monday

77° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 77° 72°

Tuesday

78° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 78° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 82° 74°

Thursday

80° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 74°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 73°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 70°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 86° 70°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
76°

76°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
76°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
75°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
76°

75°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
75°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
77°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
76°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

74°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
74°

