2:30PM Monday: Another beautiful afternoon!

Temperatures are in the mid 70s today with plenty of sun and just another great day. Rain chances to start to creep back in over the next few days. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday, a few spotty showers possible. Rain chances at 20-30%.

Better opportunity for rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning with rain chances going from 30%-60% by early Thursday.

Isolated strong storm with gusty winds possible. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Scattered rain chances remain in play late week into early this upcoming weekend, but the coverage & timing of the rain remains in question. Check back in on the forceast as we get closer.