2:30PM Monday: Another beautiful afternoon!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are in the mid 70s today with plenty of sun and just another great day. Rain chances to start to creep back in over the next few days. Here’s the breakdown:

Tuesday, a few spotty showers possible. Rain chances at 20-30%.

Better opportunity for rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning with rain chances going from 30%-60% by early Thursday.

Isolated strong storm with gusty winds possible. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Scattered rain chances remain in play late week into early this upcoming weekend, but the coverage & timing of the rain remains in question. Check back in on the forceast as we get closer.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 77° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 79° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 82° 68°

Thursday

79° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 79° 69°

Friday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 82° 70°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 79° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
74°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

69°

8 PM
Clear
2%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
4%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
6%
65°

65°

12 AM
Clear
7%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
7%
65°

65°

2 AM
Clear
7%
65°

64°

3 AM
Clear
8%
64°

65°

4 AM
Clear
8%
65°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
76°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News