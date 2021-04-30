2:30PM Friday: Watching storm chances Sunday

It’s another warm and muggy afternoon but not quite as hot thanks to the cloud cover around the area. Look for a few spotty showers developing around the area this afternoon.

With daytime heating & a weak frontal boundary nearby, spotty-scattered thunderstorms possible into the afternoon/early evening. A few scattered downpours possible into the overnight.

Saturday will be mostly dry with high temps in the lower 80s!

Our next storm threat arrives Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds. Isolated tornado & large hail report possible.

Somewhat of an active pattern looks to continue next week with rain chances remaining elevated Tuesday-Wednesday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 70°

Saturday

81° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 81° 73°

Sunday

80° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 74°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 87° 73°

Wednesday

78° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 78° 70°

Thursday

82° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

76°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
77°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
9%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
73°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
72°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
71°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
75°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
76°

78°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

