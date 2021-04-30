2:30PM Friday: Watching storm chances Sunday

It’s another warm and muggy afternoon but not quite as hot thanks to the cloud cover around the area. Look for a few spotty showers developing around the area this afternoon.

With daytime heating & a weak frontal boundary nearby, spotty-scattered thunderstorms possible into the afternoon/early evening. A few scattered downpours possible into the overnight.

Saturday will be mostly dry with high temps in the lower 80s!

Our next storm threat arrives Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds. Isolated tornado & large hail report possible.

Somewhat of an active pattern looks to continue next week with rain chances remaining elevated Tuesday-Wednesday.