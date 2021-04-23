2:30PM Friday: Severe weather threat this evening

Showers and storms will be moving north through the area later this evening and tonight. The latest severe weather outlook has the Enhanced, Level 3, expanding across the northern areas near the Mississippi border.

This is where we have the highest chance of severe storms. The main risk will be damaging winds with the chance for an isolated tornado as well.

Timing: A few strong storms possible late Friday evening after sunset along the warm front, with more scattered storms possible Saturday morning-mid day.

The good news? Spotty downpour possible through Saturday mid-day into early afternoon. Overall, not a washout! Drier air will spill in late Saturday-Sunday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 73° 69°

Saturday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 83° 63°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 62°

Monday

81° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 68°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 82° 70°

Thursday

77° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
73°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

73°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
82°

Interactive Radar

