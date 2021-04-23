2:30PM Friday: Severe weather threat this evening

Showers and storms will be moving north through the area later this evening and tonight. The latest severe weather outlook has the Enhanced, Level 3, expanding across the northern areas near the Mississippi border.

This is where we have the highest chance of severe storms. The main risk will be damaging winds with the chance for an isolated tornado as well.

Timing: A few strong storms possible late Friday evening after sunset along the warm front, with more scattered storms possible Saturday morning-mid day.

The good news? Spotty downpour possible through Saturday mid-day into early afternoon. Overall, not a washout! Drier air will spill in late Saturday-Sunday!