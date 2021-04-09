2:30PM Friday: Severe weather in the forecast for late Friday, early Saturday!

A very active forecast for New Orleans returns with increased storm chances and an enhanced risk (level 3/5) of severe weather being the themes late tonight to early Saturday across Northshore locations and beyond.

This is of concern across the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida Gulf Coasts. Here, locally, our next approaching boundary will arrive soon, so we’re monitoring strong thunderstorm potential at that point. Currently, the biggest threat looks to be beyond I-10, north of Louisiana’s state border.

Anticipate an increasing threat for severe thunderstorms as your morning progresses. Damaging winds (60-70 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes are a concern. Timeframe will span overnight through afternoon after lunch from west to east, primarily between 2:30AM-9:30AM then maybe later, as well. Rainfall amounts could be between 1-3 inches in total.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued and know the difference between each!

Behind the severe risk, active patterns do return again in your weekly outlook. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 85° 64°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 80° 62°

Sunday

81° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 81° 64°

Monday

78° / 69°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 78° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 79° 70°

Wednesday

77° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 77° 68°

Thursday

74° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 74° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

76°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
76°

76°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
75°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

73°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
73°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
73°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
71°

66°

8 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
95%
66°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
67°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
69°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
71°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

Interactive Radar

