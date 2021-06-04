2:30PM Friday: Scattered rain chances in the forecast for this weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cool for early summer as a result of increasing humidity, clouds, and a few passing showers!

A Flood Watch does remain in effect for much of the WGNO viewing area from 7AM Saturday until 7PM Sunday based off of rain amounts that could be between 2-5 inches in total with localized higher amounts possible. Wind speeds have calmed down considerably, as well, across much of the area!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the low to mid 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Saturday, expect an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our weekend progresses into next week! At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Soak up these cooler temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 6PM from Hogs for the Cause then again tonight at 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 82° 75°

Saturday

77° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 77° 74°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 82° 76°

Monday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 85° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
83°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
81°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
14%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

4 AM
Showers
41%
77°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

76°

6 AM
Showers
59%
76°

76°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
76°

76°

8 AM
Rain
92%
76°

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
74°

74°

10 AM
Rain
90%
74°

73°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
73°

74°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
74°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
76°

75°

2 PM
Rain
82%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News