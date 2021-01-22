2:30PM Friday: Rain tapering off for now but it stays gloomy

Weather

Rain has remained lighter through the afternoon hours today and that will be the case for the rest of the evening as well. Look for patches of light rain to continue to move through the area.

The main focus of rainfall shifts south overnight which means the chance for a bit heavier activity at times on the south shore.

The forecast model shows showers early Saturday morning. Most of the activity will dissipate into the daylight hours Saturday with just a few spotty showers possible through the day.

However the front will remain in the southern parts of the area keeping temperatures on the cool side through the day.

Afternoon temperatures will only get into the low 60s for most of the area Saturday afternoon. Look for drier conditions Sunday with highs back in the low 70s.

More rain chances will come through the first half of next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

64° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 64° 57°

Saturday

61° / 59°
Showers
Showers 60% 61° 59°

Sunday

73° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 73° 66°

Monday

74° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 74° 61°

Tuesday

69° / 63°
Showers
Showers 57% 69° 63°

Wednesday

69° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 59% 69° 49°

Thursday

62° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 62° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
64°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
63°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

11 PM
Showers
52%
62°

62°

12 AM
Showers
49%
62°

62°

1 AM
Showers
55%
62°

61°

2 AM
Light Rain
65%
61°

61°

3 AM
Light Rain
61%
61°

61°

4 AM
Rain
66%
61°

60°

5 AM
Light Rain
65%
60°

60°

6 AM
Light Rain
61%
60°

59°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
59°

58°

8 AM
Showers
52%
58°

58°

9 AM
Showers
59%
58°

58°

10 AM
Showers
56%
58°

59°

11 AM
Showers
46%
59°

60°

12 PM
Showers
55%
60°

60°

1 PM
Showers
53%
60°

60°

2 PM
Few Showers
34%
60°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
60°

