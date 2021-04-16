2:30PM Friday: Rain chances stay with us

Rain will continue to be in the forecast for the rest of the day and through Saturday the way it looks right now. Currently a band of showers is south of I-10 and slowly drifting north. The good news is this activity is not as heavy as what we’ve seen recently.

Rain chances will expand across the northern half of the area through the evening. Once again locally heavy downpours will be possible.

It looks like the frontal boundary is still in the area on Saturday. This will lead to continued chances for rain through the day.

After that we finally begin to clear out on Sunday and will have several dry days through the middle of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 65°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 63° 65°

Saturday

70° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 70° 61°

Sunday

73° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 60°

Monday

73° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 73° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 57°

Wednesday

70° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 57°

Thursday

70° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 70° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

65°

5 PM
Showers
47%
65°

64°

6 PM
Showers
49%
64°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
67°

67°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
67°

67°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
67°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
67°

68°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
68°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
68°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
69°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
69°

69°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
69°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
68°

68°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
68°

68°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

68°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
68°

