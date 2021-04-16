2:30PM Friday: Rain chances stay with us

Rain will continue to be in the forecast for the rest of the day and through Saturday the way it looks right now. Currently a band of showers is south of I-10 and slowly drifting north. The good news is this activity is not as heavy as what we’ve seen recently.

Rain chances will expand across the northern half of the area through the evening. Once again locally heavy downpours will be possible.

It looks like the frontal boundary is still in the area on Saturday. This will lead to continued chances for rain through the day.

After that we finally begin to clear out on Sunday and will have several dry days through the middle of next week.