2:30PM Friday: Nice forecast for Memorial Day Weekend!

Happy Friday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Saturday, there’s the chance for an increase in rain chances as your weekend progresses. Though rain chances look impressive tomorrow, we dry out by Memorial Day itself. Until then, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. That overall flood threat has now diminished as wind calmed, then water levels subsided.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today.