2:30PM Friday: Nice forecast for Memorial Day Weekend!

Happy Friday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Afternoon highs are, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Saturday, there’s the chance for an increase in rain chances as your weekend progresses. Though rain chances look impressive tomorrow, we dry out by Memorial Day itself. Until then, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Good news for forecast locations dealing with coastal flooding. That overall flood threat has now diminished as wind calmed, then water levels subsided.

Enjoy this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 89° 73°

Saturday

85° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 85° 68°

Sunday

84° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 69°

Monday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 87° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 87° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 75°

Thursday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 85° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
77°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
74°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

